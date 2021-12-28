Pakistan faces innovation deficiency due to low literacy rate, poor investment in education: Report

Pakistan faces innovation deficiency due to low literacy rate, poor on-job training and lack of significant investment in education, reported local media.

Out of 132 economies in 2021, the Global Innovation Index has ranked Pakistan 99th, a rank which reports claim indicates the country's low literacy rate and lack of significant investment in innovation in the form of research and development and education.

Pakistan expenditure on education is nearly 2.9 per cent of its GDP. It has the lowest literacy rate in the South and overall Asia, reported The Express Tribune.

The country's literacy rate is 62.3 per cent while the female literacy rate is even lower at 51.7 per cent.

Individuals with low literacy proficiency are poorly prepared for the labour market, further education, and on-job training, the Pakist publication added.

Islamabad has also not been able to make the required investment in innovation in the form of research and development, education, solid infrastructure and institution-supporting innovative activities, which could elevate the education system in the country.

The innovation ranking relies on 82 different indicators clubbed under seven pillars. Under the human capital and research indicator, Pakistan ranks 117th.

Switzerland, Sweden and the US are the top three nations in the innovation rankings. With regard to the countries in Asia, Vietnam is at 44, India is at 46, and Iran is at 60. India is ranked second amongst the lower-middle-income group of economies and first in Central and South Asia, according to The Express Tribune.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor