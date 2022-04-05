"Pakistan facing economic catastrophe" says Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is been continuously targetting Pakistani PM Imran Khan after the no-trust votes got dismissed, now the leader of the Pakistan National Assembly said "Both President Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan have violated Constitution. It is not that we do not want early and transparent elections. That is our demand. The constitution has been violated. That's why we came to court."

"The Deputy Speaker declared us traitors Will it now be a debate of traitors and loyalists" he added.

Talking about the economic catastrophe crisis in Pakistan he said "Pakistan is facing an economic catastrophe today. The country is dealing with inflation. One crore jobs and five million houses were promised but all that exists in Pakistan is poverty and unemployment. Healthcare for the poor is out of reach."

Earlier he said "I am yet to receive a letter from President Arif Alvi regarding the appointment of an interim PM. Once the letter comes, we'll discuss it with our leaders and partners."

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it ‘unconstitutional’. "Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government," Suri said.

After the dismissal of the no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed the nation and said, "I have advised President to dissolve National Assembly."