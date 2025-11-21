Pakistan Factory Blast: 13 Killed, Including Women and Children, in Boiler Explosion in Faisalabad

At least 13 were killed, including women and children, and several others were injured on Friday, November 21, after a boiler explosion in Pakistan's Faisalabad. The blast took place in a glue-making factory in factory located in the Malikpur area.

The blast was so severe that the nearby windows of houses were damaged. The blast triggered fire inside the factory, resulting deaths of thirteen people. The deceased among 13 are four children and two women, including a teenage girl whose body was later recovered from debris. The injured people were shifted to the local hospital in the city for further treatment.

At least ten houses near the factory were damaged due to the blast. Glass windows of homes were shattered, walls cracked and debris scattered all over in the residential area in the incident, according to Samaa TV.