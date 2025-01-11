Pakistan: Families of disappeared individuals to hold rally in Balochistan tomorrow

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 11 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) brought to attention recent cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, and stated that families of abducted individuals will hold a peaceful rally on Sunday to bring attention to the cause.

The details were shared on X by BYC.

BYC said, "The State has been amplifying Baloch genocide by various means to root out resistance. Enforced disappearances are gaining momentum by the day."

It mentioned the case in Turbat, where "the family of Fida Wali Dad, a resident of Aapsar Kolowai Bazaar, staged a sit-in for the second consecutive day at Shaheed Fida Chowk. They were joined by relatives and families of nine other enforcedly disappeared Baloch".

BYC also mentioned that the families vowed to resist and continue their sit-in until their loved ones are safely released and noted that they have also announced a peaceful rally on January 12 at 3 pm.

Sharing another incident from Hub Chowki, BYC said, "In Hub Chowki, families of three missing persons - Junaid Hameed, Yasir Hameed, Nouroz Islam and Chakar Bugti - started a three-day hunger strike outside the Lasbela Press Club. Even though Police and local authorities tried to stop the protest and harassed the victims' families, the sit-in still continues. On the other hand, the family of Israr Baloch who was forcibly disappeared a year ago, has blocked the N-25 (Quetta-Karachi Highway) at the Bhawani stop. The family demanded the safe release of Israr Baloch."

The BYC said that it stands in solidarity with the families and "demands an end to this relentless saga of Baloch genocide".

Amid the continuous rise in cases of Baloch people facing brutality, barbarity and violence at the hands of Pakistan, leading Baloch human rights activist and organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch gave a call on Thursday for a national gathering to be held at Dalbandin on January 25 to highlight the plight of Baloch people.

Mahrang Baloch explained that January 25 marks the 2014 discovery of over 100 mutilated bodies in the Tootak region of Balochistan. She said that these remains belonged to Baloch individuals forcibly disappeared by Pakistani military and intelligence agencies.

