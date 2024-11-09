Pakistan: Family demands justice over abduction of coal miner by CTD

Quetta[Balochistan], November 9 : The family of Babul Baloch, a coal miner, demanded justice after he was forcibly abducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan.

Naik Mohammad, brother of Babul Baloch, has expressed his grief while speaking at a press conference in the Quetta Press Club, as reported by Balochistan Post.

According to the Balochistan Post, Naik Mohammad addressed that the locals of Killi Satakzai have to depend upon coal mining for livelihood. He said that Babul was abducted while working during the evening shift.

The Balochistan Post reported that on the day of his disappearance, Babul left for his evening shift as usual. However, upon arriving at the mine, he was informed that the mine was overstaffed and was told to return the next day. After marking his attendance, Babul made his way back home to Killi Satakzai. While returning home, he was forcibly disappeared by the CTD near Jamia Masjid Killi Satakzai.

Naik Mohammad further expressed his frustration over the rejection of an FIR at the nearest police station and no investigation was done for his brother's disappearance.

He also criticized the pro-government social accounts that claimed his brother was a member of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and was at a marriage in Mastung during the time of "arrest". Naik Mohammad rejected such claims and said that his attendance at the mine was marked on the day of the abduction.

Naik urged the journalists at the press conference and said, "We hope you will become our voice and help us bring our brother home".

Earlier, four abducted men were reportedly killed in a "staged encounter", allegedly planned by the Counter Terrorism Department. These killings have created an atmosphere of outrage among the Baloch people.

There has been a rise in cases of abduction in recent days. This continuous rise highlights the violation of the human rights of Baloch people by the Pakistani forces.

