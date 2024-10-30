Pakistan: Fazlur Rehman reiterates call for fresh elections for country's 'salvation'

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 30 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, again emphasised the necessity of holding fresh elections in Pakistan, asserting that they are essential for the country's 'salvation', ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of free and fair elections and insisted that the establishment must remain neutral throughout the process.

"New elections are the only solution to save Pakistan," he stated while criticising the current government for lacking legitimacy due to being formed from a 'fake' mandate.

Referring to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rehman called for the release of 'political' prisoners.

He also spoke on the 26th constitutional amendment, noting that it initially included 56 clauses, which his party managed to reduce to 27.

Rehman claimed that the JUI-F's involvement was crucial, stating that without it, the government wouldn't have secured 11 additional votes. He asserted that the party's efforts to amend the constitution and enhance legitimacy have been successful while attributing PTI's abstention from voting due to its internal conflicts, ARY News reported.

Earlier, he rejected the results of the 2024 general elections, citing "widespread rigging and irregularities."

At a public gathering in Karachi, he accused assemblies of being 'sold' and called for immediate re-elections to uphold the integrity of the democratic process. "Sindh Assembly and President House were also sold," he added.

"The recent elections were fake, and the results are unacceptable," he added, emphasising the need for the people's voice to be heard.

Rehman also criticised the federal government's foreign policy, particularly regarding Israel and Palestine, stating, "We are being punished for supporting Palestine and opposing Israel."

"We are being punished for trying to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan," he further said.

He expressed his commitment to governance based solely on the constitution, asserting that the JUI-F's struggle is ongoing and will be carried on by future generations, as reported by ARY News.

