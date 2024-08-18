Pakistan: Five men found hanging in Chagai district identified as 'Afghans'

Quetta [Pakistan], August 18 : The identities of five men found hanging from electricity poles in Dalbandin, Chagai district a day earlier, have been confirmed. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the killings so far, Dawn reported.

The victims, all Afghan nationals, were identified as Rozi Khan, Rehmat Ullah, Sami Ullah, Agha Wali, and Sardar Wali, residents of Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan.

"All five victims are Afghan nationals and residents of Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan," Muhammad Jawad, an official from the Shah Fahad Bin Sultan Hospital, told Dawn, adding that the bodies were identified with the help of Muhammad Yahya, a resident of Girdi Jangle, an Afghan refugee camp in Chagai district, who visited the hospital where the bodies were kept.

The bodies were shifted to Quetta, as per Dawn.

Police investigating the killings suspect that the five victims may be the same group who appeared in a viral video on social media, making confessional statements about the murder of Murad Notezai, a prominent leader of the Iran-based banned militant organisation Jaish al-Adl.

According to Sources, the militant group, which operates in the Sistan-Baluchestan region of Iran, may have kidnapped and executed these people, possibly in retaliation for the killing of their leader.

Authorities are still working to determine if the five bodies found in Dalbandin are those of the men seen in a recent video, or if they are unrelated individuals who were killed in separate incidents.

So far, officials and independent sources have not confirmed a connection between the bodies and the individuals in the video, leaving questions about the identities of the victims and the circumstances of their deaths.

"We are investigating the incident to determine whether the deceased are the same individuals who made confessional statements in the video or if they are unrelated individuals," a senior police officer said.

