Pakistan: Former caretaker Minister Sarfaraz Bugti joins Pakistan Peoples Party ahead of elections

Turbat (Balochistan) [Pakistan], December 18 : Pakistan's former caretaker minister Sarfraz Bugti joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday after he resigned from his post of interior minister, The Express Tribune reported on Monday.

It reported that Bugti made the announcement as he attended the PPP's workers convention in Turbat, Balochistan. The convention was also attended by PPP stalwarts along with co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

While addressing the convention, former minister stated that he wished to see peace being restored in Balochistan under Zardaru's leadership. He added that he would provide the people with better infrastructure, including health and education facilities.

Bugti urged the former president to build a modern hospital in Turbat, similar to the one the PPP built in Sukkur.

He said the PPP will prove to be the party that will transform the narrative against Pakistan. 'Pakistan never understood Balochistan'

Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar accepted the resignation of caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on December 16.

Further, according to ARY News, more resignations from the incumbent caretaker cabinet are possible to become eligible for the forthcoming election, scheduled for February 8, next year.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the national poll panel issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act.

The notification stated that in light of the Supreme Court's order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the election schedule for the general polls set to take place on February 8, 2024, Dawn reported.

The polling process will begin on December 19, when the returning officer (RO) will issue a public notice, while the ECP will also resume training for the ROs and district returning officers (DROs).

