Pakistan: Former ISI Chief Faiz Hamid charged for misusing authority, government resources

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 11 : The Pakistani Army has charged former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief, Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid, with multiple offences, including engaging in political activities, misusing authority and government resources, and violating the Official Secrets Act, Geo News reported.

These violations have compromised "state security and interests," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing in a statement.

The process of field general court-martial (FGCM) was already initiated against Hamid under the Pakistan Army Act on August 12, as per Geo News report on Tuesday.

The ex-ISI chief was taken into custody by the military on charges of abuse of power and violating the Army Act earlier this year in August.

Further, the military's media wing said that the "former spy master's role in creating agitation and unrest including May 9 riots in collusion with vested political interests was also being investigated."

Notably, the May 9 riots refer to the violent protests that broke out in Pakistan last year after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, the founder of the PTI party.

Khan's supporters attacked public buildings and military areas. As a result, the government charged the protesters under the Army Act. Khan and many other PTI leaders are also facing charges related to the violence.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, the ISPR said: "During the process, involvement of Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (Retd), in events related to creating agitation and unrest, leading up to multiple incidents including but not limited to 9th May 2023 incident for fomenting instability; at the behest of and in collusion with vested political interests, is also being separately investigated."

"Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retd) is being afforded [...] all legal rights as per the law," it added.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army launched an investigation into complaints against Hameed following orders from the Supreme Court. The inquiry focused on Hameed's involvement in the Top City case.

It added that the court-martial process was started against the former spy chief based on these complaints.

It said that multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement had also been established against the former general, who also served as Peshawar Corps commander.

According to the military's media wing, Hamid was arrested in connection with a case involving a private housing society.

The housing society's CEO had filed a petition in the Supreme Court last year, accusing Hamid of grabbing land and stealing valuables from the society's owner during a raid. Three other retired military officers were also taken into custody in connection with the same case.

