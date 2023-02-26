Pakistan: Four people killed, 14 injured in explosion in Balochistan's Barkhan

At least 4 persons were killed and 14 others were injured in a blast in Balochistan's Barkhan on Sunday, Dawn reported citing police officials.

Barkhan District Health Officer Dr Abdul Hameed confirmed the death toll and added that the injured people had been taken the Rakhni Hospital for treatment, Dawn reported.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said the blast took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle exploded, Dawn reported.

Khoso further said that the police has reached the attack site and cordoned off the area.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has condemned the blast and ordered the authorities to take all possible measures to arrest the culprits, the report said, adding that terrorists are creating uncertainty to succeed in their evil goals.

"Those who shed the blood of innocent people are enemies of humanity," Dawn quoted Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo as saying.

Bizenjo added, "Terrorists are creating uncertainty to achieve their evil goals. But we won't allow anti-state elements to succeed." He said that government will adopt an effective counter-terrorism strategy.

The Balochistan CM also ordered officials to provide medical care to wounded people. Unverified videos posted on social media showed volunteers carrying bloodied victims away as people gathered at the blast site.

On Saturday, two policemen were killed and two got injured in a remote-controlled blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Saturday, Dawn cited a police official.

Khuzdar Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jan Sasoli said that Khuzdar Superintendent of Police (SP) Fahad Khan Khoso's security squad was targeted near the Jhalawan Complex in a "remote-controlled blast".

Muhammad Jan Sasoli said one policeman died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khuzdar where the injured were moved for medical treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and extended condolences to the families of victims, as per the news report.

"Such cowardly acts cannot demoralise our security forces," Dawn quoted Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo as saying.

He further said, "The people of Balochistan are standing side by side with the security forces."

