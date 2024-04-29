Pakistan: Four terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 29 : At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, Dawn reported.

As per ISPR press release the operation took place last night on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area," the press release added.

Meanwhile, ISPR disclosed that, two alleged terrorists were killed on Sunday in an exchange of fire with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district. Gunfire battle escalated into an intense skirmish, ultimately leading to the fatalities of two terrorists Nawaz alias Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz.

According to Dawn, Pakistan has witnessed an surge in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan following the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to the latest annual security report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 marking a record six-year high.

Notably, KP and Balochistan emerged as the epicentres of violence, contributing to over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84 per cent of attacks recorded throughout the year. These statistics encompass a range of incidents, including acts of terrorism as well as operations conducted by security forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor