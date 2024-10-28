Pakistan: Four terrorists killed in security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 28 : Four terrorists were killed in two separate operations by Pakistani security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, Dawn reported citing the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation took place in the North Waziristan district, where an intelligence-led mission resulted in an intense firefight that ended with the death of two terrorists, including Kharji Insaf Ullah.

In a second operation in Khyber District, security forces engaged another terrorist hideout, killing two more terrorists and injuring three others, the military's media wing stated.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorists, who "remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians," the military's media wing said, as reported by Dawn.

Earlier in July, the Pakistan government officially designated the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as 'Fitna al Khawarij', instructing all institutions to refer to those responsible for terrorist acts as "kharijis" (outcasts).

On Saturday, a suicide bombing in North Waziristan claimed the lives of at least eight people, including four police officers, ARY News reported, citing police.

The attack in the Eidak area of Mir Ali Tehsil specifically targeted a police post, the police stated.

Following the incident, a rescue operation was initiated, and the injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Security forces quickly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate.

Notably, since the Taliban regained control in Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist activity.

