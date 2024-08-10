Pakistan: Global writers' association condemns censorship, suppression of media in Balochistan

London [United Kingdom], August 10 : PEN International, a global association of writers, expressed deep concern about escalating censorship and restrictions on freedom of expression in Balochistan.

The organization highlighted recent reports of media suppression and limitations on free speech affecting the ethnic Baloch community.

Various groups and organizations have been sounding alarm about increasing restrictions on free expression and the violent repression of protests in the south-western province in Pakistan.

It cited an incident from July 28, when a peaceful protest in Gwadar demanded protection of human rights and an end to abuses against the Baloch people.

PEN International observed that the response to this protest included a violent crackdown and attempts to censor media coverage. Authorities reportedly pressured local newspapers to remove reports of the demonstrations.

Anwar Sajidi, editor-in-chief of the Daily Intikhab, faced consequences for continuing to cover the protests, including the withdrawal of government advertising from his newspaper.

https://x.com/pen_int/status/1821907404461633931

PEN International further stated that media outlets were subjected to significant economic pressure to avoid reporting on Balochistan due to government manipulation of advertising revenue. This coercion created a "chilling effect," deterring critical reporting on sensitive topics.

The report further cited how on July 27, internet access in Gwadar was shut down, obstructing information flow during mass arrests of protesters.

By August 6, internet access remained restricted, worsening the information vacuum and complicating efforts to document and verify human rights abuses, according to PEN International's findings.

Balochistan has consistently encountered problems concerning free speech and media regulation. Numerous sources detail the challenges and constraints affecting media freedom and expression in the region.

According to Reporters without Borders, Pakistani authorities frequently use economic incentives, such as controlling advertising revenue, to manipulate media coverage. This practice has led to a chilling effect on critical reporting, particularly in politically sensitive areas like Balochistan.

Human Rights Watch has documented the use of internet shutdowns in Balochistan as a method to restrict information flow, especially during mass protests and government crackdowns.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor