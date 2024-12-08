Pakistan goverment's polices "detrimental" to people, says JI leader

Lahore [Pakistan], December 8 : Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday slammed the government over its policies, stressing that these policies are detrimental to the people, Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora after a meeting with Punjab's leadership, he said that the rule of fraudulent elements who came to power through fake Form 47 could not address the problems of people of Pakistan.

He rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's claims about reducing inflation, terming them a pack of lies. JI chief said that there was a 319 per cent rise in gas prices, according to Dawn report.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused government of spreading fake news and added that it imposed internet restrictions and suppressed dissent. He said, "Dictatorship and censorship will not be accepted."

Expressing his views about the issue of madressah registration, he said JI supports the process of registration but highlighted the need for involving all stakeholders to resolve the matter.

He slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) political practices and called the 26th Amendment as a lesson for the nation. He said Jamaat-i-Islami's "Haq Do Awam Ko" movement is ongoing, with plans for marches in Lahore and other major parts of Punjab to address issues faced by farmers.

JI chief called for the formation of an independent and empowered commission to carry out probe into the killing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters in Islamabad. He condemned the arrest of Pashtuns in Islamabad, terming it an attempt to create division and prejudice.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused the government of lying about casualties during the PTI protests, stressing that JI itself was aware of six to seven deaths. He announced the formation of a legal assistance cell in Islamabad to aid those facing police harassment or other grievances.

Speaking about the economic crisis in Pakistan, he slammed the government for not its inability to control the rising prices of electricity, petrol, gas, and essential commodities. He said 100 million people in Pakistan now live below the poverty line, with the poor and middle class struggling to survive, Dawn reported.

He also criticised the government's actions like slowing the speed of the internet, which he said was destroying the livelihoods of millions, calling these actions "unacceptable."

JI chief urged government to end privileges for the ruling elite and asked them to pay taxes rather than putting the burden on poor and salaried class, Dawn reported.

He slammed the government over lack of fair prices for farmers produce, specially sugarcane, and asked why the government could not provide agricultural subsidies while failing to tax feudal landlords. He said, "The movement for public issues will continue," adding grassroots public committees would be created in urban and rural areas.

Rehman said JI would hold protests for farmers' rights in Vehari, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and later in Lahore. He demanded that the benefits of independent power producer (IPP) agreements be used for reducing electricity prices.

