Pakistan govt resorting to high tactics instead of solving people's problems: Tehreek-e-Islami leader

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], January 8 : Tehreek-e-Islami Gilgit-Baltistan President Sheikh Mirza Ali has said that people have been sitting on dharna for thirteen days against the increase in the price of wheat, but instead of solving the problem of the people, the Pakistani government is resorting to high tactics, Pakistan-based DailyK2 reported.

Mirza Ali said that protest is the right of the people. "For many years, we are being harassed in various ways. People who do not even know the alphabet of patriotism are giving us certificates of patriotism. They are not familiar with history," he said.

The Tehreek-e-Islami Gilgit-Baltistan President, while addressing the sit-in at Yadgar Chowk, said, "Why was the state subject rule abolished?" Why is the market of brutality being heated here? What is our fault? These are the questions that the rulers have to answer.

He said that "we should be given recognition; we should be given constitutional fundamental rights." He said that all the people who have been included in the Fourth Schedule should be taken to the Assembly. They will not obey the orders of people who come here just for jobs. "The rulers will put us in the fourth schedule. We will go to the fifth schedule. Then nobody will be able to handle the situation," he said.

Meanwhile, protests against the surge in wheat prices and the removal of subsidies have persisted in various cities across Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK).

Cities including Skardu, Ganche, Shigar, and Yasin witnessed the sit-ins against the increase in the price of wheat, where the protestors announced that they would not back down until the cruel rise in the price of wheat are withdrawn.

Speaking at the protest sit-in at Yadgar Chowk, leaders including Chairman of the All Party Alliance Ghulam Hussain Athar, Sheikh Ahmed Tarabi, Najaf Ali, Wazir Hasnain Aqeel, Advocate Ahmed Chau, and Wajid Ahmed Khan asserted that if the hike in wheat prices is not reversed, their next move would be the Chief Minister's House.

They further mentioned that the Commissioner House is also in their view. All options are open. "We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect people's rights. Increase in the price of wheat. There is a drone attack on the people here," they said.

Moreover, they emphasised that the rulers should end their luxury. The price of wheat will further increase, according to Daily K2.

The protesters emphasised their unwavering stance, declaring that the sit-in would persist until the price hike is rolled back, asserting that the government would be compelled to yield. They vowed not to retreat from their demands.

