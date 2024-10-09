Pakistan govt trying to divert attention from its failures, says Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 9 : Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement regarding protests, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson said that the government is trying to divert attention from its 'failures,' ARY News reported.

In a statement, the PTI spokesperson said, "The mandate thieves only know how to issue statements, but they are actually busy fueling differences among provinces and oppressing citizens."

He further said that every person in Pakistan is aware that the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz-led government came to power through "vote manipulation."

The PTI spokesperson said, "The people are now out on the streets to protect democracy, independent judiciary, and their rights."

He said that the nation is determined to save the future of Pakistan, pledging to stand firm against what PTI terms 'injustices,' according to ARY News report.

PTI spokesperson's statement comes after Shehbaz Sharif while addressing the federal cabinet said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is 'leading' the saboteur gathering consisting of Afghan nationals and using government officials.

The Pakistan PM said that the government on one side was making efforts to stabilise the economy and start its home-grown economic program, while on the other hand, Gandapur was 'leading' the protestors.

Shehbaz Sharif said that protesters carried out aerial firing and one personnel of Islamabad police was killed during the protest. He also said that a peaceful and secure atmosphere is essential for attracting investment.

Referring to the PTI protest, Shehbaz Sharif said that allegations were made against the government and there were attempts made to create chaos at a time when the Chinese Premier was about to pay a bilateral visit to Pakistan.

Calling the recent protest of Imran Khan's party replica of the 2014 sit-in by the party, Sharif said the repeat of a "gory tale" would not be permitted at any cost.

He said, "Such incidents are a replica of 2014-15 incidents when a sit-in was staged for months and was not called off despite the announcement of the Chinese president's visit to Pakistan without bothering about its impact on the country's image and national economy... We will not allow it to be repeated. We will not tolerate it at any rate, at any cost. This is my promise. I will not let it happen."

On October 5, Pakistan Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the government will not permit PTI to sabotage the upcoming SCO summit in Pakistan, ARY News reported. He warned that anyone attempting to sabotage the SCO Summit will be dealt with firmly.

Notably, the SCO Summit is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on October 15-16. Speaking to reporters, Naqvi expressed his confidence in the police force and other law enforcement agencies, stressing that their morale is high, according to ARY News report.

He called the SCO Summit a top priority and added that the presence of international delegations in Islamabad showcases its importance.

Pakistan's Interior Minister accused the PTI of trying to disrupt the summit. However, he assured that the government would not let that happen. He said that the police, FC, Rangers, and Army are all on high alert to ensure the security of the event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor