"Pakistan has to be brought back into FATF grey list": Assaduddin Owaisi in Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 27 : AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of an all-party delegation to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, called for putting Islamabad in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list again to stop it from "recruiting terrorists."

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism. Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were brutally killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We hope that Pakistan would be brought in FATF (Financial Action Task Force) grey list and this is very important. Otherwise, Pakistan is not stopping the recruitment of terrorists," Owaisi said while addressing the Indian diaspora in the Middle Eastern country.

"They (Pakistan) have to be brought back into FATF grey list and for that, because Kuwait has a Secretary General GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), they will have to play a very important role in helping India in getting Pakistan back into the FATF grey list," he said.

Earlier today, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika had toldthat both India and Kuwait "very effectively coordinate" in all multilateral platforms, including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"India and Kuwait very effectively coordinate in all multilateral platforms, including the FATF meetings. Last time in Singapore, we had very effective interaction and we continue to work together with all international partners, including Kuwait," Swaika toldhere.

According to government sources, India will leave no effort to bring Pakistan onto the grey list, according to government sources. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, has been informed about India's intentions.

The sources said that India will send a detailed dossier to the FATF, outlining evidence and concerns regarding the involvement of certain entities and individuals in terror financing and money laundering activities. The dossier will highlight India's findings and demand strict scrutiny and action by the FATF under international protocols.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

