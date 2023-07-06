Pakistan: Heatwave kills four in Dadu district

Dadu [Pakistan], July 6 : Four people died and 14 fainted from heatstroke in Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Pakistan on Wednesday, reported Dawn.

According to reports, Mohammad Afzal Arain and Mohammad Urs Janweri fell and died on the spot in Radhan town as the mercury rose to 51 degrees Celsius in Dadu and its surroundings.

Out of four dead, three of them were identified as Bhan Saeedabad, Haji Dhani Bux Birhmani and Mohammad Waris Chachhar of Amri town who fainted due to the heatwave and later died.

Moreover, two people fainted in Sehwan and many others in Sann town.

According to Dawn, many others in the Dadu district fainted due to the sweltering heat.

The affected people were admitted to government and private hospitals.

Due to the sweltering heat and continuous electricity breakdown, shopkeepers kept their activities suspended in the daytime, especially from 12 noon to 4 pm in Dadu, reported Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Dr Allah Bux Korejo, Child Specialist at Civil Hospital, Dadu said that due to the scorching weather, 300 children were brought to the hospital with complaints of gastroenteritis, Dawn reported.

Dr Moeenuddin Siddiqui, Director of Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences Sehwan has advised people to stay indoors and drink cold drinks and water during the daytime to protect themselves from heat.

