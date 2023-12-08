Pakistan High Commission issues 104 visas to Indian pilgrims for visit to Shadani Darbar

New Delhi [India], December 8 : The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh, according to an official statement.

The birthday celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib are are scheduled from December 12 to 23.

Taking on their social media X, the Pakistan High Commission in India stated, "@PakinIndia has issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi,Sindh from 12-23 December 2023."

@PakinIndia has issued 104 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi,Sindh from 12-23 December 2023.

Aizaz Khan, Charge'd'Affaires, High Commission for Pakistan, wished the pilgrims a safe journey.

"Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affairs, Mr. Aizaz Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey," the post added.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d' Affairs, Mr. Aizaz Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals and occasions every year, according to the statement.

"The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Government of Pakistan's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and promote interfaith harmony," it added.

Last year, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 100 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to attend the birthday celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib in Pakistan.

