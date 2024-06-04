Pakistan: High Court orders to de-seal Imran Khan's party office in Islamabad

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 4 : Islamabad High Court has ordered to de-seal the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the federal capital, thus responding to a long-due plea of the party, ARY News reported.

Earlier today, Judge Saman Riffat made the reserved ruling public, granting the PTI's appeal against the office being sealed.

A few days ago, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) closed the office in the G-8 area of Islamabad due to "violating building rules." Earlier this month, the PTI office was shut down, and a section of its headquarters was dismantled as part of an anti-encroachment operation.

According to the CDA spokesperson's statement, by seizing land next to the plot, a large-scale encroachment was established, ARY News reported.

Despite several warnings and notices, including ones issued on November 19, 2020, February 22, 2021, June 14, 2022, and September 4, 2023, the violations were not addressed, while on May 10, 2024, the CDA issued orders to seal the plot, the CDA spokesperson added, as per ARY News report.

When asked about the operation that resulted in the PTI office being sealed, CDA claimed that it was part of a campaign against encroachment in the capital and was being carried out without any discrimination.

