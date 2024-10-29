Pakistan: HRCP raises alarm over humanitarian crisis in Kurram amid ongoing road blockade

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 29 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis in Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stemming from the closure of the Thall-Parachinar road, which has been blocked for the last 17 days.

The prolonged closure has effectively isolated Kurram residents from the rest of the province, leading to critical shortages of essential supplies, including food, medicine, and fuel, The News International reported.

In a statement posted on X, HRCP remarked, "The closure of routes connecting the city of Parachinar to the rest of the province due to security concerns have left millions of residents without access to food, fuel and medical supplies for over two weeks, in which time almost a dozen people, including children, have died for want of medical care."

Reports indicate that local hospitals are overwhelmed, with over eight children having died due to the lack of adequate medical facilities. The road blockade has also hampered residents' ability to reach Peshawar for urgent medical treatment, reported The News International.

As the blockade continues, food and fuel supplies in Parachinar, Boshehra, and other villages along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border have sharply declined. Nazir Ahmad, a local trade leader, noted that an attempt to deliver food supplies to Parachinar was thwarted when a truck carrying flour was looted in the Charkhel area of Lower Kurram.

The closure has also ignited conflicts among tribal groups over land disputes, resulting in the deaths of around 100 individuals. Furthermore, the All Teachers Association has reported that schools have been forced to close for three days due to a severe shortage of petrol and diesel, The News International reported.

The deteriorating situation in Kurram district has persisted for the last three months, with the Pakistan administration citing security concerns as the justification for the road's closure following an attack on a convoy that resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

