Pakistan: Human rights body condemns abduction, torture of Baloch man

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 4 : Paank, a Baloch human rights body, condemned the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances, illegal detentions and torture of Baloch civilians and cited the recent incident of abduction and torture of a Baloch civilian.

In a post on X, Paank highlighted the recent incident in Parom, Panjgur, where Azim, son of Jaro, was abducted from his home by members of a "state-backed death squad".

Paank noted that Azim was subjected to torture and later released.

"Reports indicate that the death squad responsible for this act is led by Bijjar Shambeyzai and operates with the backing of the Pakistan Army. This incident is not an isolated case but part of a systematic campaign of repression against the Baloch people, where enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture have become routine", the post added.

Paank expressed concern and said that the impunity with which these crimes are committed is "deeply concerning and demands urgent international attention".

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1886494095838736877

Another Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared the details of the 'Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day' commemorative program, where it had presented detailed Human Rights reports of every region of Balochistan.

As per the BYC, the reports highlighted various forms of Baloch genocide, encompassing grave human rights abuses and violations happening "on the Baloch land".

"These reports were prepared by the Human Rights Department of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee to aware the global community, HR organizations and the Baloch natives of the realities of the Baloch genocide", the post said.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1886480141993566393

Human rights organizations in the region have accused Pakistani forces of intensifying such actions to instil fear among the local population. These groups continue to call for an immediate halt to forced disappearances and demand accountability from the authorities.

