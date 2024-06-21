Pakistan: Human Rights body expresses concerns on killing of media professional

Lahore [Pakistan], June 21 : Condemning the recent killing of senior journalist Khalil Jibran in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said such incidents have become "regrettably common in Pakistan."

Khalil Jibran, the former president of the Landi Kotal Press Club who used to work for a news outlet titled Khyber News, was gunned down by unidentified persons early this week. The media professional was also a volunteer for the HRCP.

"HRCP is shocked to learn that journalist and former president of the Landi Kotal Press Club Khalil Jibran was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants near his home. Mr Jibran, who worked with Khyber News and had worked closely as an HRCP volunteer, had spent many years reporting on militancy in the region. He had received death threats in connection with his work," the HRCP posted on X

The HRCP also commented that incidents of attacks on Pakistan's media professionals have become common, and demanded a proper investigation into Jibran's murder.

"Such incidents have become regrettably common in Pakistan, with little security afforded to journalists and media persons reporting from politically sensitive areas. HRCP demands that Jibran's murder be investigated promptly and the perpetrators held accountable. The press must be empowered to work without fearing for their lives," the report stated.

Previously, an incident of torture and kidnapping with independent journalist Asad Ali Toor grabbed center stage in Pakistan.

After this, journalists belonging to several media organizations protested outside the National Press Club in Islamabad on Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of the FIR against journalist Toor.

During the protest, the journalist fraternity shouted slogans against the government, criticizing the frequent arrests and the suppression of free speech in Pakistan. The journalists carried placards that read, "Release Asad Toor, Open X and Lift Restrictions on the Internet," and "Journalism is not a crime."

In a post on X, Pakistani journalist Munizae Jahangir stated, "Protesting against the arrest of #AsadToor, demanding that the vague FIR registered against him, which does not specify how he caused insecurity amongst the government, should be withdrawn & govt coming in must lift restrictions on internet & social media platforms like X. Democracy must be 4 ppl."

In another post, Jahangir also criticized the unannounced ban on social media platform X and the suspension of the internet.

"Protesting outside the press club for the release of #AsadToor & against the unannounced ban on X /Twitter & suspension of the internet. The FIR against Toor is vague & frivolous denying him right to fair trial. Politicians coming into power must ensure that democracy is revived in Pak," Munizae Jahangir stated on X.

Hamid Mir, a journalist from Pakistan, lashed out at Pakistani authorities over the attack against journalists and taking a jibe, asked them to arrest all the journalists once.

"We are not demanding the release of Asad Toor and Imran Riaz, but it is better that the Pakistani regime follow their list of targeted journalists and arrest all of us at once. Although, we demand that Pakistan's Supreme Court which has taken the initiative to bring the killers of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to justice, otherwise we journalists will have to bring the perpetrators to light and make them leave Pakistan," Mir stated.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan arrested Asad Ali Toor after he was summoned to appear before the court.

An independent journalist, Toor operates a YouTube channel named 'Asad Toor Uncensored' with over 1,60,000 subscribers, covering the political affairs of Pakistan.

Notably, the instances of remand and arrest of journalists in Pakistan have been rising.

The report published by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) stated that from August 2022 to August 2023, 37.5 per cent of journalists faced violence, including harassment, kidnapping, physical violence, and lawsuits.

From 2021 to 2023, 93 out of 248 such cases have been registered in Islamabad alone. There were 56 cases against journalists in Sindh and according to the Pakistan Press Foundation, two journalists were killed, 72 were tortured and three were kidnapped.

A report by Pakistani news outlet 'Dawn' stated, "Pakistani journalists continue to pay a high price for free speech as 2023 marks another tough year."

Referring to the attacks on people related to the journalism background in 2023 the newspaper reported that the marketing director at Bol Media Group was kidnapped in Karachi in April and his whereabouts remain unknown to this day.

