Pakistan: Human Rights group Paank condemns targeted killing of Baloch official

Mastung [Pakistan], August 14 : Paank, the Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, denounced the targeted killing of Panjgur District Commissioner, Zakir Baloch. They claim that the killing was a result of the officer's refusal to follow orders from Pakistan's defence forces to use force against Baloch protesters.

In a post on X, Paank on Tuesday said, "Paank strongly condemns the tragic and unlawful assassination of District Commissioner Panjgur, Zakir Baloch. We are deeply concerned by the reports suggesting that Zakir Baloch was targeted for refusing to comply with orders from the Pakistani military to use force against Baloch protestors. His steadfast commitment to upholding the principles of human rights and protecting peaceful demonstrators must be recognized and honoured, not punished with such a heinous act of violence."

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1823318049597923539

They highlighted that "assassination represents a disturbing pattern of intimidation and violence against those who stand up for human rights in Balochistan."

"The targeting of government officials who choose to respect the rights of their citizens is a direct assault on the rule of law and the principles of justice. We call on the Pakistani authorities to conduct an immediate, impartial, and thorough investigation into this killing and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," added the post.

Zakir Baloch was shot by unknown assailants near the national highway near the Khada-Kucha area of Mastung District on Monday.

A previous report by Geo TV stated that Baloch was being accompanied by District Chairman Malik Jan and his friend Ahmed Jan while travelling from Panjgur to Quetta in a vehicle.

At that time, armed assailants opened fire at them near the Kand Umrani area and managed to escape from the scene the Geo TV report stated quoting local sources.

The Pakistani officer and his friends sustained bullet injuries. After the incident rescue officials rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. However, Zakir succumbed to his injuries during the initial treatment process at the hospital. Both injured were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital's trauma centre for further treatment.

