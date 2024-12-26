Pakistan: Human Rights group raises alarm over rampant drug abuse in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 26 : Leading the human rights movement of Pakistan, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised alarm over the rampant drug dealing and drug abuse taking place across Balochistan, allegedly under the supervision of the State.

In a post on X, BYC noted, "Baloch Yakjehti Committee Mastung Zone held a press conference at Sarawan Press Club, Mastung. It was attended by members of the BYC Central Committee Shahji Sibghatullah Baloch and Sabiha Baloch. The press conference was aimed to address the issue of drug dealing and drug abuse being rampant across entire Balochistan under the supervision of the State."

The BYC highlighted that the Mastung district of Balochistan has been made a centre for drugs where all types of narcotics are cheaply available. It noted that the territory of the drug access is spreading into areas such as Dareengarh and Pringabad which have become the hotspots of drugs.

"The drug mafia has been operating with impunity under the supervision of the authorities. Baloch Yakjehti Committee urges the Baloch nation to unite against all social evils that are perpetuating the Baloch genocide. People must take notice of the drug dealers in their areas and inform the authorities promptly as responsible citizens," the BYC alleged.

In its post, BYC concluded, saying, "Baloch nation must unite to raise awareness and take action against all such social evils and make sure the growth of a healthy environment for our young generations. #StopBalochGenocide"

As per the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Balochistan has weak institutions, weak governance and poor law enforcement. The province is also marred by an unsettled security situation, difficult terrain and access, an uncertain water supply, and limited livelihood opportunities. Balochistan has the second highest headcount for multi-dimensional poverty out of all the provinces; at 71.2 per cent.

Apart from the drug menace, Balochistan is also facing ongoing unrest due to a disturbing pattern of abductions and killings, with a wide range of individuals including activists, politicians, journalists, and ordinary civilians falling victim to enforced disappearances by security forces. Enforced disappearances are often followed by torture and extrajudicial killings, further exacerbating the human rights crisis in the region.

