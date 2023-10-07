Pakistan: Human skeleton found in bungalow in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], October 7 : A human skeleton was found in a bungalow located near Zamzama within the realm of the Clifton police station in Pakistan's Karachi, the police said on Friday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi said that the Clifton police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The police have sifted the human skeleton to the hospital for identification and medical report.

The SSP South claimed that the bungalow - which has been closed for over seven months - is owned by Muhammad Ahmad Aslam, as per ARY News.

A similar incident occurred in 2022 wherein remains of human bodies were found during the excavation of a plot in Karachi's Baldia.

The human organs found during excavations included the skeletons of a child and two adults. The bones found appeared to have been buried long ago, as per ARY News.

Police said that excavation was going on to lay a water line in the plot. It is not known how many people were buried in the plot.

