Pakistan: Imran Khan again confesses to losing cipher during interrogation at Attock Jail

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 27 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his interrogation, confessed that he “lost” the cipher and is “unable to recall” where had he kept it, The News International reported on Sunday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was responding to questions by a three-member team of Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), headed by Deputy Director Ayyaz Khan, in the Attock Jail.

The FIA team questioned him in the missing cipher case and Khan reportedly cooperared with the investigation team, The News International reported citing sources.

Imran Khan denied that the paper, which he waved in a public gathering, was the cipher.

“The paper I gestured in the public was cabinet meeting minutes, and not cipher,” he claimed, adding that it was his right as the PM to keep the document with him.

However, he could not say why he claimed to be the cipher in public, The News International reported.

Khan also challenged the rejection of his nine bail applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday. Following denial of bail pleas in cases involving incidents including the May 9 violence, attacks on the Judicial Complex, and fake accounts, he submitted nine applications through his lawyer, Salman Safdar, in the Islamabad HC.

Of these applications, six were turned down by a sessions court while another three were rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The PTI chief had previously approached the Supreme Court with a petition against IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The PTI chairman continues to be in Attock jail after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana case earlier this month.

The court also imposed an 100,000 Pakistani Rupees fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

