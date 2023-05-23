Pakistan: Imran Khan gets interim bail in eight cases until June 8

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 : Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in eight cases registered against him until June 8 related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March, ARY News reported.

Multiple cases were registered against Imran Khan after clashes erupted between police and his supporters before he appeared at the judicial complex on March 18.

Security was beefed up at the judicial complex and the NAB office ahead of the PTI chief's arrival and a heavy contingent of police were deployed there to deal with any untoward incident, reported ARY News.

Today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan reached the Islamabad judicial complex, ahead of his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at its Rawalpindi office in the Pound 190 million settlement case.

The accused has to join the investigation after security interim bail but Imran Khan is saying his leg is injured and he cannot join the probe.

To this, Salman Safdar, the former prime minister's counsel in his arguments before the court said his client booked in over 160 cases and added they are ready to join the investigation.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides extended interim bail of Imran Khan in eight cases until June 8. The judge also directed the JIT to inform the court how they want Imran Khan to join the investigation, according to ARY News.

Meanwhile, Khan, in his statement before the anti-terrorism court, said he is ready to join the investigation but wants a JIT in line with the LHC verdict.

"I put my life at risk every time I leave the house," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said and said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also confirmed a life threat to him.

Khan was arrested on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After Khan's arrest, the PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

Earlier, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was also granted interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case until May 31, reported ARY News.

The accountability court approved the pre-arrest bail plea to Imran Khan's wife and directed her to submit a surety bond of Rs 500,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted security bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case and directed Bushra Bibi to approach the relevant court by the due date.

The National Accountability Bureau is conducting investigations into the former prime minister, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI officials for their roles in a deal the PTI government made with a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The authorities have accused Khan and the other defendants of using Rs50 billion, which the Pakistani government received as part of an agreement with the property tycoon by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA).

Furthermore, authorities have charged them with receiving undue benefits in the form of more than 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the construction of Al Qadir University.

During the PTI government, the NCA seized assets worth 190 million pounds from a property tycoon in Britain.

