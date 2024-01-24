Pakistan: Imran Khan moves Islamabad HC for bail in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 24 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan moved to the Islamabad High Court seeking bail in the Toshakhana and the Al-Qadir Trust cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, through his counsel, filed two separate pleas against an accountability court verdict that dismissed his post-arrest bail in both cases.

In the pleas, Khan has requested the Islamabad HC to set aside the accountability court's decision and grant him bail. It was pleaded in the pleas that the accountability court had rejected bail after the arrest pleas of the PTI founder in both cases, ARY News reported.

The PTI founder has maintained that the cases against him aimed at "political victimisation" and are based on "mala fide intentions".

Earlier on January 9, the Accountability Court in Islamabad rejected the bail applications of Imran Khan in Toshakhana and the 190 million-pound Al-Qadir Trust cases.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, presiding over the Toshakhana and 190-million-pound scandal case references, announced the verdict on petitions filed by deposed prime minister, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lahore High Court restored Imran Khan's bail in seven cases related to the protests held on May 9, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Notably, protests erupted across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the PTI workers were angry after Imran Khan's arrest. Army installations, including the Corps Commander's house in Lahore, were also attacked during the protests by PTI workers.

Imran Khan and the PTI's top leaders have been facing several cases ahead of the elections set to be held on February 8. PTI lost the case in court to get back its electoral symbol "bat" and the legality of its intra-party elections.

As the embattled PTI faces uphill tasks, its major rivals, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have already started campaigns across the nation and distributed tickets for national and provincial constituencies, as reported by Geo News.

