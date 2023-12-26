Pakistan: Imran Khan's party vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained in Adiala Jail for 15 days

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 26 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been detained in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for 15 days citing that the leader's release may pose a threat to peace and security, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

It reported that the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner issued directives stating the Qureshi release may pose a threat to peace and security.

It mentioned that the CPO had proposed a 45-day detention period on the recommendation of the relevant station house officer (SHO). The district intelligence committee also concurred with the assessments of the police and security authorities, The Express Tribune reported.

While granting Qureshi the right to appeal, the order detained Qureshi in the Adiala Jail for 15 days.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistan Supreme Court granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case, Dawn reported.

The court directed the PTI leaders to submit surety bonds of Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 1 million each.

The three-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and including Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, issued the order based on a set of PTI petitions.

The cypher case involves a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency alleges was never returned by Imran, with the PTI asserting the document contained a threat from the United States to remove Imran as prime minister.

The Special Court (Official Secrets Act) restarted the cypher trial at Adiala district jail last week after Imran and Qureshi were indicted for the second time on December 13, as reported by Dawn.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was serving as the foreign minister at that time and was indicted in the case on October 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor