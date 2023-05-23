Pakistan: Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi gets pre-arrest bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 : The Islamabad Accountability Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case until May 31, reported ARY News.

The accountability court approved the pre-arrest bail plea to Imran Khan's wife and directed her to submit a surety bond of Rs 500,000.

According to the details, the case hearing took place in the Islamabad Accountability Court, with Judge Muhammad Bashir presiding over the proceedings, reported ARY News.

The judge subsequently sent the investigative officer a notice, indicating the scrutiny of evidence and to continue the investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted security bail to Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case and directed Bushra Bibi to approach the relevant court by the due date.

According to the details, the wife of PTI chief Imran Khan presented before the court, the defence lawyer of Bushra Bibi, Khawaja Haris requested a 10-day protective bail for her client. The court accepted the request and granted her bail until May 23, reported ARY News.

The National Accountability Bureau is conducting investigations into the former prime minister, his wife Bushra Bibi, and other PTI officials for their roles in a deal the PTI government made with a property tycoon that reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The authorities have accused Khan and the other defendants of using Rs50 billion, which the Pakistani government received as part of an agreement with the property tycoon by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA).

Furthermore, authorities have charged them with receiving undue benefits in more than 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the construction of Al Qadir University.

During the PTI government, the NCA seized assets worth 190 million pounds from a property tycoon in Britain.

