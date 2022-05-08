Pakistan: Imran to hold rally in KP after Minister's warning against anarchy-like situation

Pakistan continues to remain in the political crossfire as the stage is set for former Prime Minister Imran Khan to address a rally in Abbottabad of eastern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday amid Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's warning on holding peaceful protests.

This comes as Pakistan's Interior Minister on Saturday warned that the government won't allow an anarchy-like situation to persist in the country.

A total of 700 policemen will be deployed for the security of the public gathering. Senior leaders of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will also be present at the gathering. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, and acting governor Mushtaq Ghani will address the rally, reported ARY News. This comes ahead of the long march in Islamabad that Imran Khan announced to hold to protest the formation of a "corrupt and imported government". Earlier, in a video message, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief asked his party workers and supporters to carry out a long march and protest against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

He emphasized that every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, will march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage protest against the 'blatant insult' to the country.

Notably, PTI has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly. Ahead of ex-PM Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) mega rally in Islamabad, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday had warned that the government won't allow an anarchy-like situation to persist in the country. The Interior Minister slammed the ex-PM for inciting and misleading the public against the ruling government. Addressing the media outside the Lahore sessions court, Sanaullah said, "They will have to give [the government] assurances that the march will be peaceful, political, and democratic."

This was in response to Imran Khan's remarks in the address he made at the party's Mianwali rally where he told his workers that neither containers placed on the route could stop them from their march to Islamabad nor the interior minister's threats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor