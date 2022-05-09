Pakistan investigating agency advises expatriates living abroad to refrain from spreading 'chaos' at home

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency on Sunday advised expatriates living outside the country to refrain from spreading "chaos" at home.

This advice came after Imran Khan in a virtual session with overseas Pakistanis said that the overseas Pakistanis should write letters to their politicians in foreign countries or run social media campaigns, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Agency has also launched a crackdown against those allegedly involved in running the online campaigns and was making arrests, an FIA spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

FIA has also initiated an inquiry against the Pakistani channel, Bol TV's anchor Sami Ibrahim for allegedly transmitting "anti-state" videos and statements on various social media platforms, including regarding the army, reported Dawn newspaper.

In the programme, the anchor reportedly had said that the army chief had brought together all the political parties under the ruling coalition and now he has to answer for his deeds.

The investigation agency further claimed that Ibrahim was involved in spreading the fake news regarding the state institutions. "He has made imputations which are glaring attempts to incite armed forces personnel to mutiny. He has attempted to create chaos in Pakistan through media while staying abroad," the FIA spokesman said.

"If the offence is made out, a case will be registered against him (Sami Ibrahim) through an FIR and he will be arrested whenever possible and prosecuted in a court of law," it added.

FIA Spokesman further said that since the anchor was abroad, a red notice has been issued against him through Interpol and his name would be added to the no-fly list.

The agency further urged Pakistani expatriates that "their social media posts must not be offensive and seditious. They must read Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act 2016 to make sure that their social media posts do not constitute any offence. If they commit any offence, red notices through Interpol can be issued against them for their arrest. Their names can be put on the Exit Control List. They need to avoid the commission of any electronic offences. The advice is only for offenders. Law-abiding persons should not worry."

"Such attempts are punishable under Pakistani laws. Offenders will be prosecuted in Pakistan whenever possible. Hence anyone must avoid committing any such offences through media of any type," it added.

The FIA spokesman also advised Pakistani citizens to avoid committing such offences.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani military warned the politicians and journalists against dragging the armed forces into ongoing political discourse in the country, as reported by Dawn newspaper.

In a rare statement, the media wing of the Pakistan military said "unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements" were extremely damaging.

"Recently there has been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country," said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

"These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to Armed Forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, a few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media," the ISPR added.

According to the Pakistan military, this practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements/remarks is extremely damaging.

"Pakistan Armed Forces take strong exception to such unlawful and unethical practice and expect all to abide by the law and keep the Armed Forces out of political discourse in the best interest of the country," it added.

The role of the Pakistan military came under the scanner in the wake of Imran Khan's ouster last month. Trends against the Pakistan armed forces and its leadership saw intense activity on social media platforms, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan Army last month claimed that there was a "recent propaganda" campaign by some quarters to malign the country's military.

This statement was issued after the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

It has been learnt that the military authorities took serious note of the statements by political leaders of almost all mainstream parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and even small parties like the Awami Muslim League (AML).

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan often refer to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid in his speeches in public meetings, according to Dawn.

Even, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while addressing a rally in Fateh Jang, criticised the former intelligence chief.

Besides, AML President and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also mentioned the army in his recent speech at a public meeting. He asked the army "to hold elections in the country", giving the impression that holding elections is a duty of the army but not the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

( With inputs from ANI )

