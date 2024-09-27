Pakistan: Islamabad court summons spy agencies officials in missing persons case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has expressed anger over the performance of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and summoned the officials of spy agencies for an in-camera hearing, Dawn reported.

An IHC larger benchJustice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir were hearing cases of missing persons, including Baloch students.

Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal submitted an application requesting the exemption of officials of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, and Intelligence Bureau from public appearance in court. He said the officials of spy agencies might be targeted after their identity and movement are disclosed.

He urged the bench to get the in-camera briefing from these officials who were included in the committee on the missing persons. Missing persons lawyers, Imaan Mazari, told the court that 187 persons, have gone missing since August this year and an explanation over the cases of enforced disappearances might be sought from the government, according to Dawn report.

When the court asked how the lawyer got the list of missing persons, Mazari said that the Baloch Yakjehti Council had compiled the list. Justice Kayani has said that the government is under obligation to share details regarding missing persons even if they are detained in Afghanistan.

The judges summoned the inspector general of Balochistan police to appear at the next hearing and decided to hold an in-camera briefing by the officials of ISI, MI and IB at the next hearing, according to Dawn report.

Earlier this month, Sammi Deen Baloch, General Secretary of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, joined the conference virtually and raised the issue of the humanitarian crisis arising in Balochistan due to the actions of Pakistan's armed forces.

She made the remarks during the 57th session of the regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva,

Sammi Deen wrote in a post on X, "During the 57th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, I briefed the Council on the human rights abuses and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Despite the unannounced travel restrictions imposed on me, aimed at barring me from attending the event and silencing my voice, I am grateful to Front Line Defenders for ensuring my voice was heard and enabling me to fulfil the purpose of my advocacy."

In her video statement, Sammi Deen said, "My name is Sammi Deen Baloch. I am the daughter of fifteen-year-enforcedly disappeared Dr. Dean Mohammed Baloch. I am a human rights advocate against imposed disappearances. I am from Balochistan, and we have been witnessing severe human rights violations and a humanitarian crisis in Balochistan caused by Pakistan's forces and security intelligence agencies. For many years, the people of Balochistan have suffered intense and constant human rights violations, including enforced disappearances on a large scale."

She further stated, "This situation has profoundly affected our community.", "This has deeply affected our community. We have reached out to the justice system, but it has failed to deliver justice. We are seeking assistance from the international community to locate and bring back our enforced disappeared loved ones. We urge you to take action against human rights abuses in Balochistan and help the oppressed community receive the justice they deserve."

