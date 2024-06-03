Pakistan: Islamabad court transfers Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi marriage case to another court

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 3 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has transferred former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's nikah case to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court requesting the transfer of the case after Bushra Bibi's former husband Khawar Manika had voiced objections to Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Following the approval of the transfer plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka will now hear the appeals against the sentence in the nikah case, ARY News reported.

During the hearing on May 29, Khawar Maneka's lawyer requested Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to transfer the case to another judge as Maneka "don't want the case verdict from you."

Later, Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand wrote a letter to the High Court in a case related to the marriage of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. In the letter, the judge stated that Khawar Manika expressed no confidence against him in the court hearing.

The judge also said that Khawar Maneka's plea was previously dismissed on April 30, 2024. He said that the complainant's lawyer has always tried to delay the proceedings by giving excuses. However, the judge believes that it is not right to raise specific objections against the presiding officer.

Arjumand said that arguments from both sides were heard in this case. He urged the High Court that these appeals be transferred to any other court that holds the authority to hear this case and a timeframe could also be set for the disposal of these pleas.

Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi in Lahore in February 2018. Close relatives, including the bride's mother, and friends attended the wedding. However, Imran Khan's sisters were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former PTI leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses, ARY News reported.

Earlier in 2023, Khawar Maneka approached the court and called the marriage illegal and against the laws of Sharia. PTI founder and his wife were accused of marrying within the three-month "iddat period" that follows a divorce.

In addition, Bushra Bibi's former husband Khawar Maneka has accused the couple of fornication. Pakistan's former first couple were given 7 years imprisonment in the 'un-Islamic' iddat case, according to ARY News report.

Judge Qudratullah announced the reserved verdict in the 'un-Islamic' marriage case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. The judge sentenced Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 500,000 fine against each.

Earlier in May, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers were booked following an alleged attack on Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Bushra Bibi, outside a courthouse, as per an ARY News report.

According to the FIR, a group of 20-25 individuals, including Advocate Usman Riaz, Mirza Asim, Zahid Bashir, and Ansar Kiani, are accused of assaulting Khawar Maneka, leading to his injuries.

The lawyers are purportedly charged with attempting to intimidate and manipulate judicial proceedings, facing accusations of terrorism and nine additional counts.

Reportedly, Fatehullah, accompanied by Naeem Panjotha and Advocate Ejaz Bhatti, purportedly physically assaulted Khawar Maneka, while officials Irshad and Waheed's attempts to intervene were thwarted by the lawyers, ARY News reported.

Allegations include Fatehullah engaging in a dispute with Constable Khalid and damaging his uniform. The incident occurred during a court session presided over by Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, where Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's legal plea against their Nikah Case conviction was under consideration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor