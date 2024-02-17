Pakistan: Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement condemns killing of Sindhi activist Hidayatullah Lohar

Karachi [Pakistan], February 17 : Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has condemned the brutal killing of its senior activist Hidayatullah Lohar in Sindh and urged global organisations to investigate the incident.

JSFM have accused Pakistani intelligence agency ISI of killing Lohar in his hometown of Nasirabad, Sindh.

JSFM chairman Sohail Abro announced 10 days of mourning for the incident. He urged Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, United Nations and other international bodies to take action to investigate the incident and question Pakistani authorities for this brutal killing of human rights activist.

According to the press release, the members of the JSFM have participated in the protest against the "heinous crime" of Pakistani authorities with the family of Hidyatullah Lohar.

In the press release, JSFM noted that Lohar went missing in 2017 and returned in May 2019.

For two years, his daughter, Sorath Lohar, who is the Chairperson of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh (VMP) struggled for the safe release of her father Hidayatullah Lohar.

The killing of senior Jeay Sindh Freedom activist Comrade Hidayatullah Lohar has sparked concerns regarding the policy of the Pakistan government.

In the press release, JSFM stated, "Sindh is currently enduring its most challenging times, marked by illegal abductions of activists, deprivation of fundamental rights, the auctioning of its national resources and lands, rampant lawlessness, and its people being victims of various injustices, including torture and murder."

Earlier in January, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement condemned the "false" sedition case against the party's leaders in Sindh, noting that the Pakistan state has registered a sedition case against them.

They stated that the state has lodged a case against JSFM leaders Shoban Lashari, Adil Hameed Sargani, Jameel Ahmed Shoro and other nationalist political workers, including women. The case was registered on the celebration of the 120th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Sindhi nationalism, Sain GM Syed.

"Pakistan's Terrorist State has registered a Sedition Case against Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement JSFM @JSFMOfficialOrg Leaders Shoban Lashari, Adil Hameed Sargani, Jameel Ahmed Shoro & other Nationalists Political Workers including Women on the Celebration of Sain GM Syed's 120th birthday on 17th Jan 2024. We Condemns Pakistani State False Case against Political Workers in Sindh," the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement posted on X, citing party's chairman, Sohail Abro.

On January 17, JSFM held a grand rally on the 120th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Sindhi nationalism, Sain GM Syed, where, hundreds of JSFM workers, women and children participated in the grand rally from Sann City to the shrine of GM Syed.

During the rally, the workers carried banners and placards against the forced conversion of Sindhi Hindu girls and the enforced disappearance of political activists from Sindh and Balochistan in Sindh. Participants in the rally shouted slogans of the displeasure of the occupation by the army.

The message on the banner held by people participating in the rally stated, "Stop Enforced Disappearances of Sindhi Baloch and Pashtoons", "Stop Forcibly Conversion of Sindhi Hindu Girls" and "Stop Transfer of 52,000 acre land of Sindhi to Paki Army," "Long Live Sindhudesh" and "Long Live Sain GM Sayed."

