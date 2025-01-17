Pakistan: JSMM organises massive rally in Sindh demanding independence for 'Sindhudesh'

Sann (Sindh) [Pakistan], January 17 : The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) organised a massive rally in Sann, Sindh province, demanding the restoration of 'Sindhudesh', an independent nation for the Sindhi people.

The rally took place on the birth anniversary of GM Syed, the founder of the Sindhudesh movement, and called for global solidarity with the Sindhi people. Protesters carried flags of various countries, including India, urging foreign intervention for Sindhudesh's freedom.

Shafi Burfat, the exiled chairman of JSMM and a leading advocate for Sindhudesh's independence, emphasised the urgency of prioritising human rights and the freedom of historic nations.

"The liberation of Sindhudesh, along with the freedom of other historical nations, and the protection of human rights must be prioritised as the most pressing global agenda," Burfat declared.

Burfat described Pakistan as a "fanatical religious state" that oppresses historic nations. "Pakistan, an unnatural and fanatical religious state, has enslaved historic nations, including Sindhudesh. Pakistan's conspiracies of religious extremism and terrorism will remain unchecked in the region," he asserted.

He strongly condemned Pakistan's military establishment, labelling it as corrupt and exploitative. "The Pakistani military establishment is deeply entrenched in corruption and functions like a mafia, and it has long supported and sponsored Islamic extremism and terrorism," Burfat stated.

He also criticised Pakistan's governance, accusing the military of exploiting resources from Sindh and Balochistan for its own benefit.

Burfat called on the international community, particularly the United States, to take decisive action. "We call on all civilised nations of the world, particularly the United States, to immediately cease all financial and military assistance to Pakistan," he urged.

He also demanded international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear and missile systems, highlighting their risks to global security. "We demand international supervision of Pakistan's nuclear and missile systems to ensure they do not pose a threat to world peace," he emphasised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor