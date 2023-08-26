Pakistan: Judge who sentenced Imran Khan made OSD

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 26 : In a significant turn of events, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, known for issuing a three-year jail sentence to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, has been appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on Friday, The News International reported.

Dilawar was appointed as OSD by the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq against a “newly-created post” at the HC after approving his request in the backdrop of the threats being received by him and his family.

The notification issued by the IHC additional registrar stated, “The honourable chief justice of this court has been pleased to make following transfer/posting of ADSJ working in the Islamabad Judicial Service, in the public interest.”

It is pertinent to mention here that ADSJ Dilawar pleaded with the relevant authorities to transfer him to any other place preferably in special courts located in the Judicial Complex G-11/ or the Islamabad High Court due to the threats being received by him and his family, The News International reported.

“I take the honour to submit that the undersigned has recently rendered a judgment in criminal Complaint under section 190 of Election Act 2017 in respect of offences under sections 167 and 173 Of the Election Act 2017 along with all other enabling provisions of Law, titling District Election commissioner Islamabad Versus Imran Ahmad Niazi, convicted the accused who is the chairman of a political party,” The News International quoted citing Geo News, the application of Dilawar.

He further alleged that during the trial and particularly after passing the judgment, a campaign on social media was launched against him leading to serious threats from different people across the world.

“My children are also facing hardship in moving to school and facing an unpleasant situation,” he said, adding that an organised social media campaign was orchestrated against him and his family.

“Similarly, during a recent visit of the undersigned to the UK to attend Training at the University of Hull, the undersigned and other judicial officers had to undergo displeasing episodes.”

In view of the situation, the judge requested the relevant authority that he may be transferred to any other place, The News International reported.

On August 5, the deposed prime minister — who was removed from office via a no-confidence motion in April last year — was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after being convicted in the Toshakhana case

Khan was again put behind bars at Attock Jail earlier this month after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison and imposed an Rs100,000 fine after he was found guilty of concealing proceeds of Toshakhana (state depository) gifts that he received from foreign dignitaries as the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified him for five years from holding public office following his conviction.

