Pakistan: Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar takes oath as Sindh's caretaker CM

Sindh [Pakistan], August 17 : Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Thursday took oath as Sindh's caretaker Chief Minister, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday administered oath to Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. Outgoing CM Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members were also present at the occasion.

Before attending the oath-taking ceremony, the former Sindh Chief Minister was accorded a guard of honour as he was leaving the provincial chief executive’s residence, Geo News reported.

Earlier this week, the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the province and leader of the opposition of the dissolved assembly Rana Ansar, representing the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), had agreed to appoint Justice (retd) Baqar for the post, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab made the announcement on Twitter. Wahab said that the two leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar as Sindh's interim Chief Minister.

Murtaza Wahab tweeted, "This is to inform that the consultative process between Sindh CM and the opposition leader under Article 224(1A) took place on 12th,13th and 14th of August. Both the leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar sahib as the caretaker chief minister."

After Murtaza Wahab's announcement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Rana Ansar also confirmed the development, according to Dawn report. She said that several names were considered for the post and "this name was chosen with the consensus of leadership from both sides." She said that Grand Democratic Alliance was also consulted on the matter.

Previously, Justice (retd) Baqar served as a senior judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan after receiving elevation from his post as the Sindh High Court chief justice on February 17, 2015, according to Geo News report. He was appointed as the top provincial judge of Sindh in September 2013. In April 2022, Justice (retd) Baqar retired from the Supreme Court.

Justice (retd) Baqar was praised for his works as an excellent and brave jurist, especially after a targeted attack on him by a terrorist outfit over his judicial verdicts against terrorists, Geo News reported. He was known for his critique of the judiciary. After his retirement in April 2022, he publicly spoke about flaws in Pakistan's judicial affairs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor