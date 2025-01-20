Pakistan: Karachi Police blacklists 110 house helpers in robberies cases

Islamabad [Pakistan] January 20 : Karachi Police has blacklisted 110 house helpers for criminal records relating to robberies against them, ARY News reported.

The criminal records of the domestic helpers have been made public to caution the citizens of Karachi. The list, issued by the government, includes photographs, mobile numbers, and addresses of the suspects involved in various robbery cases, ARY News reported.

According to Karachi Police, the listed suspects have operated in organized manner to commit crimes in the past. Authorities revealed that most of these domestic helpers were hired without undergoing mandatory police verification.

Karachi Police advised citizens to avoid hiring these domestic helpers and ensure proper document verification before any staff. Police officials stressed that registering domestic employees with the local police station helps in promptly apprehending suspects if needed.

On November 18, last year, a domestic worker abducted his employer's eight-year-old daughter in Faisalabad's Paharnang area, ARY News reported.

The suspect, identified as Hidayatullah, a resident of Kotli, lured the child and abducted her. He fled from the scene on his bike

Maqsood Ahmed, the father of the abducted girl reported that the child was playing outside the home when the worker took her away.

Crime has been on surge in Karachi as 5,960 incidents reported in August of last year alone, ARY News reported.

According to a report by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), 23 cars were also stolen at gunpoint, and a total of 150 vehicles were reported stolen in August.

The report also highlights that motorcycles are a common target, with 656 stolen and 3,385 reportedly taken from various parts of the city this year so far.

Additionally, 1,737 mobile phones were snatched from citizens, and there were reports of 3 kidnapping-for-ransom incidents and 6 extortion cases.

