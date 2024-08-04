Pakistan: Karachi police files complaint with "fabricated charges" against Baloch protestors

Karachi [Pakistan], August 4 : The Pakistani defence forces are hell bent on using their whole machinery to stop protesters from raising their voices against state brutalities by Pakistan in the Baloch National Gathering.

As the crackdown by Pakistani defence forces on protestors continue to intensify, members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) alleged that the Karachi police had lodged "bogus complaints" against the Baloch protesters.

"State officials continue to lodge bogus FIRs against peaceful Baloch protesters. They have launched two FIRs just in Karachi, booking participants of peaceful protests with fabricated charges. One FIR has been registered in Khuzdar against the peaceful protesters. It is evident that the state is unwilling to ease the tensions between the Baloch masses and those in power," the BYC said in a post on X.

It further highlighted that it has been a week since the roads have been blocked and people are suffering from food shortages and a complete communication blockade.

"This is a form of collective punishment against an entire nation for the crime of practising the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. This repressive behaviour by the state indicates that they will never tolerate protests for merely human rights," it added.

This development comes as the protest by the Baloch community against the Pakistani authorities entered its eighth day in Gwadar, with thousands of peaceful protestors persisting until justice is achieved.

"For the past ten days, the state of Pakistan has imposed a curfew in Gwadar and throughout Makuran by shutting down the internet and mobile networks. All roads, highways, shops, and markets have been forcibly closed, resulting in a severe shortage of food and medicine," the BYC said in a subsequent post.

They further stressed that the water supply in Gwadar has been cut off. "This brutality and oppression by the state of Pakistan will lead to a severe humanitarian crisis in Balochistan".

"We deeply regret that thousands of lives are at risk in Balochistan due to this situation, yet the world remains silent, witnessing this destruction. Your silence could lead to the loss of millions of lives. Raise your voice and help save millions of lives," the BYC statement added.

