Pakistan: Karachi residents struggle as soaring inflation drives up cost of basic necessities

Islamabad [Pakistan] December 15, : Soaring inflation in Pakistan has left the residents of Karachi grappling with the rising cost of essential goods, making it increasingly difficult for many to afford even basic necessities. Prices of staple items like tomatoes, onions, and petrol have surged in recent months, pushing ordinary Pakistanis further into financial distress.

Locals expressed their frustration over the government's failure to address the ongoing crisis, highlighting how the rising costs have made it nearly impossible for many families to manage daily expenses. One resident shared that the cost of a simple breakfast for a family now reaches up to 500 Pakistani rupees, a significant burden for low-income households.

"It has become incredibly hard for us to buy anything. The prices of tomatoes and onions have shot up so much that they are no longer affordable. Inflation is rising uncontrollably, and the frequent hikes in petrol prices are affecting everything from food to household goods," said a concerned local resident.

Another resident, M Yaseen, criticized the government for its lack of oversight in regulating market prices. "There's no proper check and balance in place. People are selling essential items at inflated prices, and there's no one to enforce limits. In the past, there used to be price lists for every commodity, but now there's nothing," he said.

The anger among Karachi residents is palpable, with many accusing the current government of neglecting the public's needs while prioritizing business interests. "The government seems more focused on business than on the welfare of the people. While we struggle to afford food and basic services, they are not doing enough to provide relief," said another local.

As inflation continues to rise unchecked, the demand for urgent government intervention to stabilize prices and alleviate the suffering of the public has intensified. With no clear solution in sight, many across Karachi and the rest of the country are left feeling desperate for change.

