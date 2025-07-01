Pakistan: Karachi's water crisis deepens as power outage halts key pumping station

Karachi [Pakistan], July 1 : Residents across Pakistan's Karachi continue to grapple with a worsening water shortage, as electricity supply to a key pumping house at the Dhabeji pumping station remains unrestored. The issue has been ongoing since a major power breakdown three days ago, which has severely impacted the city's water distribution, Dawn reported.

The outage has caused a staggering water shortfall of over 350 million gallons per day (MGD). Karachi, which already receives just around 650 MGD against a daily demand of 1,250 MGD, is now facing even more dire conditions with dry taps in many areas.

Speaking to Dawn, Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) spokesperson said that two feeders at the K-III Pumping House within the Dhabeji complex have been out of operation for more than 96 hours. These feeders are crucial for supplying around 70 MGD to the city, which has now been completely cut off. In the meantime, the K-II Pumping House continues to supply 70 MGD.

K-Electric, in a statement, said the issue was caused by a fault in underground cables, worsened by stagnant rainwater that delayed repair efforts. They assured that power would be restored once the accumulated water had drained.

Karachi has long struggled with a persistent water crisis. As reported by various media outlets, one of the main causes is the emergence of the "water mafia", unauthorised groups that illegally extract water from pipelines and hydrants, selling it at high prices, often with the suspected involvement of corrupt officials. Many neighbourhoods go without water for days, leaving residents no choice but to purchase costly water tankers.

The situation is further aggravated by ageing infrastructure, leaking pipelines, and poor system maintenance. Rapid population growth, insufficient investment in alternative water sources, and the effects of climate change have all added to the problem. The ongoing crisis has sparked frustration among citizens, who demand immediate government intervention and long-term solutions.

