Pakistan: KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi vows to bring tensions with Centre down

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi vowed on Sunday to fix the province's ongoing difficulties, and stated that he will try to mend the province's issues with the federal government.

In an interview with ARY News, the new KP governor stated that he intends to work to reduce tensions between the federal government and the province.

Governor Kundi said that the Senate election case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been heard by the Supreme Court, and that "the high court has ordered the government to hold oath-taking for reserved seats."

"The supreme court instead of a stay order on the decision of the high court, has issued a notice," Governor Kundi said.

"The provincial government could face contempt of the court over non-compliance of the court's order," the governor said, according to ARY News.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has yet to convene its session on the law-and-order situation in the province, he said.

Faisal Karim Kundi of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) took his oath as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province yesterday.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), gave the oath to Faisal Karim Kundi during a ceremony at Governor House.

Faisal Karim Kundi, a PPP leader, served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from 2008 to 2013. He also served as the Prime Minister's adviser in the PDM government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor