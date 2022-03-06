Pakistan: KP police identifies three suspects involved in Peshawar mosque blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have identified three suspects involved in the Peshawar mosque suicide blast, said Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday.

Sharing a video message on his Twitter handle, Rasheed said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, along with the investigation agencies, have identified all three suspects involved in the blast.

He added that the police and investigation agencies have closed in on the suspects, who are likely to be arrested in the next two to three days.

On Friday, an explosion at a Shia mosque in Peshawar had claimed the lives of 57 people and injured nearly 200. City officials termed the incident a suicide attack and said that two attackers were involved in the incident.

Notably, two terrorists opened fire at police officers near the mosque in Peshawar, after which one of them entered the building and set off the explosion. The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly condemned the suicide blast which it said was intended to target Shia worshippers.

"The assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years," the HRCP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the incident rose to 63 after six more injured succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, Daily Times reported citing a spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor