Pakistan Lahore Airport Fire: Runway Shut Down After Massive Blaze, Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded (Watch Video)

After the terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam relations between India and Pakistan have become extremely tense. A war like situation has arisen between two company. Amid this a major accident has taken place at Lahore Airport in Pakistan today. A fire has broken out at Lahore Airport, and all flights have been canceled due to this fire.

According to information received a tire caught fire while a Pakistan Air Force plane was landing at Lahore Airport. Firefighters were called to control the fire. Post the incident the runway was closed for some time. The Pakistani Army has assumed control of the facility's management.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media shows a fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, with people suffering from smoke inhalation. Black smoke is visible, but no damage has been reported yet.