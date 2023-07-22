Pakistan: Lahore authorities restrict citizens from swimming in Ravi, canals amid rising water levels

Lahore [Pakistan], July 22 : Lahore authorities have restricted citizens from swimming in Ravi River and canals, while also advising children against “playing” on the banks, for a week amid rising water levels and reports of flooding in various nearby villages due to overflowing streams, Dawn reported.

Dawn is an English daily in Pakistan.

Lahore has been facing a flood situation for several days as the northern states of India, where the catchment areas of the Sutlej and Ravi rivers are located, experienced torrential downpours.

The monsoon spell has resulted in multiple rain-related deaths and mishaps in various areas of Pakistan, including Lahore.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider, in view of the situation, said in a notification on Saturday that the public, especially the youth, were bathing in the Ravi and canals or going on boat cruises in the waters, putting their lives in danger.

“Heavy rainfall this season may cause unfortunate incidents of drowning and loss of precious human lives,” the notification read, according to Dawn.

The DC said, “In my opinion, there are sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 of the Cod of Criminal Procedure, 1989, as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy in the matter and directions, hereinafter are necessary to prevent loss of human lives and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in Lahore district."

Therefore, she added, restrictions were imposed on “swimming/ bathing/ boating in River Ravi and canals besides playing on the banks of these water bodies in Lahore district” from July 22, Saturday, to July 28.

Separately, the DC said in a statement that people were barred from going close to Ravi for any “leisure or business” purposes, adding that families residing near the river, along with their livestock, should be moved to safer locations, reported Dawn.

“The water level is rising and I appeal to the citizens to cooperate,” she said, assuring that the district administration was prepared to deal with any emergencies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor