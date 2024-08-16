Pakistan: Lahore HC directs police to locate 'abducted' YouTuber

Lahore [Pakistan], August 16 : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, while hearing a petition regarding the disappearance of artist Aun Ali Khosa, directed the police to locate the YouTuber by August 20, Dawn reported.

Khosa was "taken into custody by some unknown armed men" on the night between Wednesday and Thursday

A petition filed by his wife, Binish Iqbal, claimed that Aun is "in the unlawful and illegal custody of the law enforcement authorities."

The petition noted that the whereabouts of the petitioner's husband are unknown and expressed concerns for his "safety," with a strong fear that he may be a victim of enforced disappearance.

Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the petition today and instructed the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore to produce the "abducted" artist in court on August 20.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Faisal Kamran, stated that the police had not received any complaints regarding Khosa's reported abduction. He added that the police would conduct an investigation once a formal complaint is lodged, reported Dawn.

The petition states that Aun was a "digital content creator, writer, and respected comedian/artist with a substantial following of 137,000 subscribers on YouTube. It also claims that a dozen police officers and "masked men in plain clothes" forcibly entered his apartment by breaking down the door.

The petition describes how these armed individuals seized Aun's phone, laptop, computer system, and digital camera. According to the petition, the solicitor attempted to follow them as they departed in a Fortuner and a Black Revo double-cabin vehicle. He was allegedly manhandled and pushed into the Black Vigo parked outside before the men drove away.

The petition further notes that the solicitor asked the men for the reason behind his detention, but they provided no answers before leaving, Dawn News reported.

On August 15, the artist's brother, Ali Sher Khosa, alleged that the incident took place while Aun was in his Lahore apartment. He urged people to pray for Aun's safe return and asked them to help raise awareness of the situation.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised alarm by reports that the digital content creator was "abducted" allegedly by unknown armed men from his home in Lahore. HRCP said it was concerned that the incident may be related to his work as a satirist and called for his immediate recovery.

