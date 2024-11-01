Pakistan: Lahore sees poor response to 'Green lockdown' as city battles severe pollution

Lahore [Pakistan], November 1 : Pakistan's Punjab government has failed to maintain a its self declared smog calamity with several people openly flouting what was termed a green lockdow, Express Tribune reported.

The Smog Calamity was declare as air quality across the province, particularly in Lahore, remains at hazardous levels. In response, authorities have implemented a range of measures including a green lockdown, compulsory leave for vulnerable children, and a ban on activities that contribute to air pollution.

The provincial government enacted a green lockdown in Lahore's smog hotspots; however, enforcement has been inconsistent, Dawn reported.

To strengthen these efforts, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared smog a calamity under Section 3 of the Punjab National Calamities Act of 1958, granting the government power to enforce measures aimed at managing this environmental crisis.

According to the notification, deputy commissioners have been appointed as relief commissioners with the authority to enforce restrictions, such as banning the use of sub-standard fuel and prohibiting the burning of crop residue, tyres, rubber, and plastics.

Additionally, industries without emission control systems and vehicles emitting visible pollutants are now restricted. Encroachments and activities producing fugitive dust are also banned, reported Dawn.

Despite these efforts, air quality in Lahore remained critical, ranking it as the second-most polluted city globally with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 201, reaching 254 by 10 PM on Thursday. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has been instructed to conduct only wet sweeping, and road barriers have been set up to control traffic. Yet, reports indicate violations of the restrictions as rickshaws and government vehicles continued to operate in locked-down areas.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered schools for special education in Lahore to place students with medical conditions related to poor air quality on three-month compulsory leave, effective November 1, due to health risks from pollution, Dawn reported.

"People should support the government in the war against environmental pollution," stated PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, emphasising strict enforcement of the new regulations.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the public to cooperate with authorities, noting recent actions such as the demolition of nine kilns and four industrial units and urging citizens to report violations to the government's helpline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor