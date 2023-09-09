Pakistan: Lawyers' body call for nationwide strike over poor economy

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 : The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan called on bar associations to participate in a nationwide strike on Saturday, Dawn reported.

The apex lawyers' body demanded the release of political prisoners, an end to the military's involvement in politics, and effective solutions to the economic crisis during an event on Thursday.

Following remarks by attorneys Hamid Khan, Latif Khosa, Aitzaz Ahsan, and SCBA President Abid Zuberi during the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention hosted by the SCBA's 25th Executive Committee at the SCBA premises, a resolution outlining all of these objectives was passed, according to Dawn.

Zuberi noted that the Pakistan Bar Council was noticeably absent from the meeting and expressed concern that, despite an invitation, the PBC did not attend the moot.

The convention's resolution, which supported civilian supremacy, called for the bar councils to hold rallies and marches in their individual bar associations as a form of peaceful protest to support and protect the Constitution and the rule of law. It stated that every institution in Pakistan was bound by the Constitution and was not permitted to deviate even the smallest amount, Dawn reported.

The resolution notably referenced the armed forces and emphasized that they are expected to rigorously defend the Constitution and abstain from any political actions as the Constitution was drafted by officials of all ranks. Additionally, it opposed the trial of civilians in military courts, arguing that such courts violated the Constitution's guarantees of due process, a fair trial, and other fundamental rights.

A case challenging these courts is currently before the Supreme Court.

“All citizens being kept in the custody of military or intelligence agencies be transferred to the custody of the relevant and concerned civil law authorities for their presentation before civilian courts,” the SCBA resolution read, according to Dawn.

“Those responsible for their illegal arrest and detention should be proceeded against in accordance with law,” it read, as it demanded the immediate release of those detained illegally.

"The arrests, detentions, and harassment of women over the past few months are strongly condemned, and those found to be responsible for such acts be punished under the law," declared the attorneys' association.

The organization also urged that individuals responsible for the harassment of advocates who were carrying out their professional responsibilities be brought to justice. Possibly suggesting that Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, is being harassed by state officials, whose party is in disarray following the events on May 9.

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), violent confrontations broke out throughout Pakistan.

Due to the party workers' agitation over the detention of their chairman, rallies were held in both remote and populous towns, and Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad called in the armed forces to maintain peace and order.

During a demonstration by PTI activists, army installations and the house of the corps commander in Lahore came under attack.

